Business News & Notes: A Blood Drive, 5K Run & Pets at the Farmers Market This Weekend

Falls Church Business News & Notes: September 26 – October 2, 2019

Volunteer Fire Department Announces New Officers, Open Positions

The Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department announced its new slate of officers and available positions. The department is composed of operational volunteers who are firefighters and/or emergency medical technicians, and administrative volunteers who participate in fire and life safety events and maintain facilities, raise funds, and perform other administrative functions.

Operations are led Chief Brendan Meehan while corporate officers include President Adriana Palacios, Vice President Blair Monroe, Treasurer Charles Kemp, Compliance Officer Alicia O’Donnell and Secretary Pratyusha Rao.

Volunteer vacancies include director of development and assistant treasurer.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchFire.org.

Blood Drive at Re/Max West End Saturday

Re/Max West End is hosting a blood drive with Inova Blood Donor Services on Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Donors will be offered breakfast or lunch provided by George Mason Mortgage, Pruitt Title, and the Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church.

The blood drive will take place at Re/Max West End, 710 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

6th Annual Teddy Bear 5K & 1K Set for This Sunday

The sixth annual Teddy Bear 5K Run and 1K Walk will take place the morning of Sunday, September 29 from 7:30 – 10 a.m. to benefit the Falls Church/McLean Children’s Center. The event will take behind the Children’s Center at Lemon Road Elementary School, 7230 Idylwood Road in Falls Church. All participants will receive a teddy bear when they cross the finish line.

For more information about participation or sponsorship, visit www.fcmlcc.org.

Pet-Centric Farmers Market at Marshall High This Weekend

Northern Virginia Central Farm Markets and Divabetic will present Collar Greens Health and Wellness Day for People and Man’s Best Friend on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The event will celebrate the health benefits of owning a pet and include an Ask the Vet station, an Ask a Diabetes Educator station, sight and hearing stations, a scavenger hunt, information on pet ownership and adoption, and include a cutest pet contest on Instagram.

Central Farm Market is held Sundays at Marshall High School, 7731 Leesburg Pike in Falls Church, from 8:30 am to 1 pm.

For more information, visit www.CentralFarmMarkets.com.

European Natural Fast Food Concept, Leon, Coming to Mosaic This Winter

Leon, a Europe-based natural fast food concept, will open at the Mosaic District later this winter. The restaurant, focused on eating and living well, will be the fourth location in the Washington, D.C. area after opening its first U.S. location a little over a year ago on L St. downtown.

Leon’s menu offers breakast and all-day menu items including plant-forward foods as well as protein rich for meat lovers. Popular dishes include the smoke salmon avocado pot, the moroccan meatballs hot box, their LOVe Burger with a beetroot-soy patty and the newest item the gluten-free chicken nuggets on the all-day menu.

Leon will be located at 2905 District Ave. in suite 160 at the Mosaic District.



