F.C. Candidate Forums Begin Oct. 3

A coalition of Falls Church groups has come together to organize two campaign forums to showcase the candidacies for City Council and School Board in this November’s local elections.

The first is next Thursday, Oct. 3, featuring the four candidates seeking three positions on the F.C. School Board. The second is Thursday, Oct. 24, involving the four candidates seeking three seats on the Falls Church City Council. Both events will be held at the Falls Church American Legion Hall, Post 130, at 400 N. Oak and will begin at 7 p.m.

The Citizens for a Better City, F.C. American Legion Post, the F.C. Chamber of Commerce and the F.C. City Republican and Democratic Committees have come together to co-host both events.

Included in the School Board event are candidates Sue Dimock, Laura Downs, Phil Reitinger and Douglass Stevens. In the City Council event will be candidates Phil Duncan, Letty Hardi, David Tarter and Stuart Whitaker. Reitinger is the only incumbent running for School Board while Duncan, Hardi and Tarter are all incumbents seeking reelection to the City Council.

The forum formats will be a moderated question and answer session. Questions will be generated by audience members. Each candidate will be asked to answer the same lead-off question, but subsequent questions will be randomly selected and will be different for each candidate. Candidate answers will have a time limit. At the end of the Q&A period, candidates will be offered an opportunity to answer a question of their choice or to respond to the previous answer of another candidate.

