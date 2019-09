Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (3022 Woodlawn Ave., Falls Church) is hosting an Oktoberfest on Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event will feature live music, traditional German food and drink and games and festivities for the entire family. Proceeds will support Lutheran World Relief. Tickets ($20 adults; $5 children; $45 Family package) will be sold at the event entrance.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments