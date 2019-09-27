International Concert Pianist Welcomed to St. Patrick’s

From Spain, Daniel del Pino is one of the leading concert pianists in the international scene, and a favorite of host Odeon Chamber Music at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Dr., Falls Church) on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.

The program del Pino will be playing is as follows — “Suite Española” / Albéniz; “Suite Iberia” / Albéniz; “Three Sonnets of Petrarch” / Liszt and “Après une lecture du Dante, fantasia quasi sonata” / Liszt.

Admission to the concert is free, but a donation of $20 is suggested for patrons. A wine and cheese reception will take place after the concert.

For more information, visit www.odeonchambermusicseries.org, or e-mail at marikohiller@gmail.com.

