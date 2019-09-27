Local Flower Shop Holds Plant Swap & Trade

Botanologica (817 W. Broad St., Falls Church) is hosting a free plant swap and trade at 11 a.m. on Sept. 29. Interested residents can bring any healthy potted indoor tropical houseplants, offsets and/or plant cuttings to share and trade for others. Unwanted quality pots, baskets, plant books or other plant care gear is also welcome to trade. Guidelines for the plant swap and plant labels are available by contacting info@botanologica.com. Attendees are requested to volunteer by calling 703-992-6144

