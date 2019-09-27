Prestigious Pianist Performs At Dulin Methodist

Hailed as “wonderfully poetic,” (Westfalen Post) and “very compelling in his power and presence” (International Composer), pianist Nathan Carterette will be taking his talents to Dulin United Methodist Church (513 E. Broad St., Falls Church) for a concert this Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.

The Yale University-educated Caterette distinguished himself in the concert world by performing a range of works from Elizabethan keyboard music to modern hits. Caterette, together with organist Edward Alan Moore, form The Arsenal Duo, who have performed concerts throughout the country since their 2013 debut in the historic Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown, Ohio. They were also featured performers there for the 2017 American Guild of Organists Great Lakes Regional Convention.

For more information about this event, contact Dulin Church at office@dulinchurch.org.

