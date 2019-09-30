F.C. Welcomes Mr. Brown’s Park Tonight With Ribbon Cutting

Mr. Brown’s Park. (Photo: City of Falls Church)

Mr. Brown’s Park will be officially welcomed into the Little City today with a ribbon cutting ceremony this evening at the newly renovated plaza.

The Falls Church City Council OK’d the name change for the upgraded park to honor the Brown family who ran the City’s hardware store, Brown’s Hardware, just up the street from the park, for more than 135 years. Longtime owner Hugh Brown passed away last year after manning the store since 1959.

The new Mr. Brown’s Park was renovated this year by the Economic Development Authority and includes new synthetic turf, adirondack chairs and patio furniture, multiple plant and flower beds where concrete used to be as well as refurbished brick walls adorned with new stone caps to offer formal and informal seating.

Local business have also been taking advantage of the new space, offering free classes on the weekend on everything from yoga to children’s music.

Tonight’s ribbon cutting is set for 6 p.m. and will include music and refreshments. Mr. Brown’s Park is located in the 100 block of W. Broad St., next Hot ‘N’ Juicy Crawfish and Hunan Cafe.

