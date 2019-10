(Photo: News-Press)

IT’S REALLY HAPPENING. Hole in the Wall Books, which closed for good on Aug. 31 and sold its property to neighboring business owner David Yeakel, Jr., is still in the process of liquidating all the inventory the homey book and comic book store had accrued over the years. Manager Edie Nally (pictured), who is the wife to Hole in the Wall’s founder and owner Michael Nally, hopes to be done with the process by the end of the month, or else, as she quipped, “I will die in this store.”

