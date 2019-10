(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Ilana Reyes)

George Mason High School recognized nine National Merit Commended Students whose PSAT scores placed them in this elite group.

The “commended” cutoff is a nationwide measure and does not vary by state. Out of 1.5 million entrants, only 50,000 are considered high scorers, from which only 34,000 are commended. Congratulations go to Mason students Tahaseen Shaik, Sofia Heartney, Elizabeth Hoofnagle, Keenan Hom, Aleksander Schultz, Evan Jones, Joshua Nicholson, Alexander Wallace and Ethan Bysfield.

