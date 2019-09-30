Multi-car Accident Leaves One Dead

An elderly man crashed into stopped cars and later died from injuries he sustained, according to Fairfax County police.

On Sept. 24 around 3:30 p.m., 92-year-old Donald Buzzell, from Arlington, was driving a 1997 Mercury Marquis east on Leesburg Pike near the 5600 block when his vehicle hit two cars that were stopped in front of him in traffic, police reported. Fairfax Police said the crash set off a chain reaction where an additional three vehicles were hit that were also initially stopped in traffic.

Buzzell was taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening per the police, however, Fairfax detectives were notified the following day that Buzzell died from those same injuries. One other person was taken to an area hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. Fairfax police report that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

