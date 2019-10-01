2 Local Schools Participate In Walk to School Day

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will participate in International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in an effort to promote physical activity and reduce traffic congestion and pollution near schools.

Students and employees are encouraged to bike or walk to school and work on Oct. 2. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children to school, and to work with their school and PTA or PTO to assemble bike trains or walking groups for the event. Schools are encouraged to register online with Walk and Bike to School.

To date, local FCPS schools that have registered to participate in Walk to School Day are Westbriar Elementary School and Wolftrap Elementary School.

FCPS has compiled information on walking and biking to school, including information on applying for grants and safety tips, on its Safe Routes to School web page. Contact Sally Smallwood at sbsmallwood.fcps.edu

