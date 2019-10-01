Halloween Window Painting Dates Announced

(Photo: Drew Costley/News-Press)

The Falls Church public has been invited to participate, from first grade to adult, as individuals or as groups, in the annual downtown Halloween-themed window painting event. There is no charge to enter but all are asked to pre-register with a sketch in advance by filling forms available at the Community Center or by emailing behrmarty29gmail.com.

The painting dates kick off this Saturday, Oct. 5, and continue on Oct. 6, 12 and 14 beginning at 10 a.m.. Clean up dates are Nov. 1 – 4 when painters are expected to clean up their windows. Window assignments will be made on painting days.

Paint will be available at Mr. Brown’s Park in the 100 block of W. Broad St. There is no entry fee but a donation of $5 will be appreciated. Further details are at www.halloweenfc.com.

