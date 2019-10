The Mid-Atlantic Association of IB World Schools (IBMA) recognized Thomas Jefferson Elementary School’s third-grade teacher, Miriam Schimmoller with the Faculty Excellence Award for the Primary Years Programme this quarter. She was nominated for her collaborative nature, how she mentors those new to IB and for her support as a Curriculum Teacher Leader (CTL). She was congratulated by PYP Coordinator Carrie Checca.

