THE CONSULATE GENERAL OF THE BAHAMAS, Theo Neilly (second from left) came to a fundraiser to help Bahamians affected by Hurricane Dorian at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack earlier in September. Neilly said a few words to the crowd about the devastation he’d seen and how grateful he was for the support in Falls Church. Clare & Don’s raised approximately $4,500 for the Bahamian people, while three bands and a few artists all performed live music throughout the course of the fundraiser.

