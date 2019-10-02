Belvedere Elementary Noted For Eco-Friendly Curriculum

Four Fairfax County public schools have been recognized as 2019 Virginia Naturally Schools by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of Virginia.

Belvedere Elementary School was the only local school selected as a 2019 Virginia Naturally School, which was awarded the designation for the seventh year. Belvedere was recognized for its environmental and stewardship efforts during the 2018-19 school year.

“Environmental education prepares students to tackle tomorrow’s environmental challenges,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “I applaud these Virginia schools for building hands-on, locally relevant education about the environment into their curricula.”

More information on the Virginia Naturally Schools Recognition Program and a copy of the Virginia Naturally School Recognition list for the 2018-19 year are available at dgif.virginia.gov/education/school-recognition.

