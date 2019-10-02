Crime Report: Felon Arrested for Weapon Possession After Traffic Stop

Several traffic stops resulted in arrests in the City of Falls Church last week, including one incident where the driver, a convicted violent felon, was in possession of a firearm.

According to the latest F.C. crime report, a 24-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on Douglas Ave last Monday afternoon.

In other traffic stops, a 31-year-old Falls Church man was arrested after a hit-and-run investigation and also charged with DUI, a 37-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for drinking while driving, possession of marijuana, possession of THC and DUI, and a 38-year-old Manassas man was arrested for DUI, refusal and possessing THC oil.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: September 23 – 29, 2019

Weapons Law Offenses, 300 blk Douglas Ave, Sept 23, 3:59 PM, following a traffic stop, a male, 24, of Fairfax, VA, was charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm (previous conviction of a violent felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carry a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana.

Larceny, 100 blk W Broad St, Sept 25, 4:06 PM, an item inadvertently left on an outside table was taken by unknown suspect. Suspect described as a 6’ black male with long dread locks.

Larceny from Vehicle, 200 blk N Washington St, Sept 26, between 1:15 and 3:05 PM, items were taken from an unsecured vehicle.

Tampering with Auto, 200 blk N West St, Sept 27, 12:48 AM, unknown suspect rummaged through an unsecured vehicle.

Driving Under the Influence, 200 blk N Washington St, Sept 27, 6:09 PM, following a Hit and Run investigation, a male, 31, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Felony Hit and Run and Drinking While Driving.

Driving Under the Influence, 1100 blk S Washington St, Sept 28, 2:22 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 37, of Woodbridge, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (2nd offense), Refusal (2nd offense), Possession of a Controlled Substance (THC), Drinking While Driving and Possession of Marijuana (2nd offense).

Driving Under the Influence, 900 blk Hillwood Ave, Sept 28, 3:10 AM, responding to a 911 call, a male, 38, of Manassas, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Refusal, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (THC Oil).

Larceny-Shoplifting, 200 blk S Washington St, Sept 28, 8:04 AM, unknown suspect took an 18 pack of Corona and fled the scene in a white van. Suspect described as a Hispanic male, possibly 18 YOA, and wearing a dark gray hoodie.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments