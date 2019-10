(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Jeff Buck)

FOR THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE on Tuesday, seventh grade Civics students at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle got to talk with US Institute of Peace staff members, one a facilitator in Montana and another a staff member in Pakistan. Discussions were about the local initiatives for peace, where students could ask questions while the guest speakers also prompted the students with questions for them to answer.

