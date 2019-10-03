F.C. School Board Candidates Face Off Tonight

Tonight, Oct. 3, candidates vying for the City of Falls Church School Board in next month’s election will face off in a forum co-sponsored by the Falls Church League of Women Voters, the Citizens for a Better City, the Village Preservation and Improvement Society, the American Legion Post 130, the F.C. Chamber of Commerce and the City’s Republican and Democratic committees.

The event is at 7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 400 N. Oak. Candidates Sue Dimock, Laura Downs, Phil Reitinger and Douiglass Stevens will face off. A similar event for City Council candidates will be held Oct. 24.

