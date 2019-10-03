News

F.C. School Board Candidates Face Off Tonight

by FCNP.com

Tonight, Oct. 3, candidates vying for the City of Falls Church School Board in next month’s election will face off in a forum co-sponsored by the Falls Church League of Women Voters, the Citizens for a Better City, the Village Preservation and Improvement Society, the American Legion Post 130, the F.C. Chamber of Commerce and the City’s Republican and Democratic committees.

The event is at 7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 400 N. Oak. Candidates Sue Dimock, Laura Downs, Phil Reitinger and Douiglass Stevens will face off. A similar event for City Council candidates will be held Oct. 24.

Comments

comments