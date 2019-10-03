McLean 5K Takes Place on Saturday

The McLean 5k Run returns on Oct. 5 at the McLean Square Shopping Center (6631 Old Dominion Dr., McLean) at 8 a.m.

Hosted by the McLean Community Center, with the support of event sponsors Century 21 New Millennium and The Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce, the race features a USATF certified course through the heart of McLean and is designed to appeal to runners of all abilities. The proceeds from McLean 5k Run will benefit the McLean Community Foundation (MCF) 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Registration is $35 per person.

