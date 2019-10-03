Music Fund for Area High School Students Established

At its regular meeting on Sept. 26, the Fairfax County School Board recognized the establishment of the Michael I. Marshall Fund for Music Education.

Named after a former Fairfax County resident, the fund has been set up at the Foundation for Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) to enable students with financial needs in the Justice, Falls Church, Annandale and Mount Vernon high school pyramids to attend professional music performances, participate in summer music education programs, gain access to musical instruments and receive financial support for postsecondary music education.

Michael I. Marshall passed away 20 years ago, and it was his wish that proceeds from his estate would be used to assist students of modest means to pursue music education. Marshall’s mother and brothers were present at the School Board meeting for the recognition.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments