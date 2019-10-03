Weekend Diabetes Conference at Fairview Park

People who either live with Type 1 diabetes or know family or friends with Type 1 diabetes are encouraged to join the non-profit, Children with Diabetes, at its Friends for Life Falls Church weekend-long event from Oct. 4 – 6 to connect with and learn about this life-long condition at the Fairview Park Marriott (3111 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church).

Attendees can visit an exhibit hall on Friday night where they can check out the latest diabetes technology on the market and meet with other vendors in the diabetes space.

Saturday morning kicks off with a keynote from author Arther Ainsberg on the breakthrough discovery of insulin and its miraculous impact on Elizabeth Hughes, daughter of Charles Evans Hughes. Next is a day of advocacy, technology, and emotional health sessions.

Sunday opens with a full slate of informative programming, including discussions for grandparents of children with diabetes, closing with an update on the Bionic Pancreas from Dr. Ed Damiano and a closing keynote by adventurer Will Cross, the first person with type 1 diabetes to reach the summit of Mt. Everest.

Attendees can dine at stress-free buffets of carb-counted (and gluten-free, as needed) meals, learn from experts and hang out with friends both old and new.

The conferences are not just for kids — adults with diabetes can support one another through expert-led discussion groups, toddlers and children will learn diabetes basics via play-based learning and parents and grandparents will feel educated after spending the weekend together.

Room reservation rates begin at $115/night, plus tax. The Friends for Life room block is available on a first come, first served basis, so act fast as space is limited.

For housing reservations, visit cwd.is/FC2019Hotel. For more information, visit cwd.is/fallschurch.

