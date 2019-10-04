Business News & Notes: New Tysons Whole Foods, Oktoberfest in Vienna & 1,000 ‘Dogventures’

Business News & Notes: October 3 – 9, 2019

Upcoming Tysons Whole Foods Interviewing for Positions

Whole Foods Market is holding group interviews on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 for its new store opening soon at 1635 Boro Place in Tysons Corner.

Available positions include cashiers, grocery and overnight team members, cooks, bakers, cake decorators, pub supervisors, experienced bartenders, baristas, juice bar team members, produce cutters, meat and seafood staff, sanitation/housekeeping, and catering liaison.

Excellent benefits with pay of at least $15 an hour.

Advertisements

Apply online at www.JoinWholeFoods.com/tysons-corner to secure an interview.

Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Celebrating 1,000th ‘Dogventure’ Saturday

Several Falls Church businesses are helping Lost Dog and Cat Rescue celebrate its 1,000th “Dogventure” on Saturday, Oct. 5. Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation created their Dogventures program in order to help reduce kennel stress and provide the dogs at their Seven Corners Animal Care Center with enrichment and increased visibility. In its second year, participation in the program has exploded.

With approximately 1,000 outings completed just in 2019, the program may be the largest of its kind nationwide. In celebration, the organization is hosting an all-day Dogventure this Saturday, featuring one of their longest-stay dogs, Ariel. The day will be packed with fun activities such as hiking, a spa bath, visits to downtown Falls Church businesses including Kiln & Custard, Body Dynamics, Falls Church Distillers, and the Tinner Hill Target.

For more information about the organization or to learn more about Ariel, visit www.LostDogRescue.org.

Vienna’s Oktoberfest Set for Saturday

(Photo: Vienna Oktoberfest)

The 12th annual Vienna Oktoberfest will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on historic Church Street. Presented by the Vienna Business Association and the Town of Vienna, the free event will include live entertainment on three stages, two beer/wine/food gardens, children’s activities, a hand-makers market, a business expo showcase, vendors, and a German auto show.

For more information about the event, visit www.viennaoktoberfest.org. For information about parking options, visit www.viennava.gov.

Free Essential Oils Seminar at Ekoe Health Sunday

Ekoe Health sponsors free, monthly health and wellness community events on the first Sunday of every month. On Sunday, Oct. 6, Essential Oils 101 will be offered from 3 – 5 p.m.

Essential oils can help provide emotional support, increased energy, physical needs, beauty and aging, cleaning and cooking. Attendees will learn how and when to use essential oils aromatically, topically, and internally and sample various oils.

Advertisements

Ekoe Health is located at 254 North Washington Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit www.ekoehealth.com.

Celebrate Vietnamese New Year at Eden Center This Saturday

Eden Center is hosting Tet Trung Thu on Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon – 5 p.m. at the primarily Vietnamese shopping center in Falls Church. The family-friendly Moon Festival will celebrate the Vietnamese culture from noon – 5 p.m. at 6751 Wilson Boulevard.

F.C. Dental Studio Hosting Grand Opening for New Location

Smile Makers Dental Studio is hosting a grand opening for its new location at 5659 Columbia Pike, Suite 100 in Falls Church on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m.. Refreshments will be provided and a ribbon cutting will take place. With dental offices at Tysons and in Fairfax, this is the third location for Geith James Kallas.

For more information, visit www.smilemakerscenter.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments