F.C. Elementary PTA Carnival Set for Saturday

The Falls Church Elementary PTA annual Fall Carnival is Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the fields at Thomas Jefferson Elementary (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church). All elementary students and their families are invited to enjoy the Western-themed activities. There will be inflatables, games, food and raffles.

To purchase a ticket, visit fcepta.org/product/2019-western-fall-carnival. The carnival is one of the PTA’s largest fundraisers, and it takes a full complement of volunteers to pull it off. If any residents or parents are interested in helping run the carnival, they are encouraged to visit signupgenius.com/go/4090f4ea4af2ca64-fcepta1 to sign up.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments