Pickleball Tournament Held in Arlington

Arlington’s Thomas Jefferson Community Center (3501 2nd St. S, Arlington) will change from a community center to a 20-court beehive of pickleball activity to host the 4th annual Mid-Atlantic Open Pickleball Tournament (MAOPT) this weekend. This year, 325 pickleballers from 12 states as well as the District of Columbia are represented.

Tournament play starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, with women’s and men’s doubles matches. Mixed doubles follow on Sunday, Oct. 6. Spectators are welcome and admitted free.

The MAOPT is the largest tournament in the D.C. Metropolitan area and is organized by skill level and age. There are no limits on age. Registrants range from 12 – 80. Pickleball is the fastest-growing racket sport in the United States.

The tournament is organized by Breakthrough Community Sports, Inc., a non-profit group that focuses on promoting active living through playing sports. Several pickleball companies and other organizations will be exhibitors during the event.

For more information about the MAOPT, go to maopt.org or contact Helen White at maoptinfo@gmail.com or 703-472-1076. To learn more about pickleball, go to usapa.org.

