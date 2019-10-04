Two Author Events Come To One More Page Books

There are two upcoming events taking place at One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington).

On Oct. 5 at 6 p.m., storegoers can attend the launch of Tara Laskowski’s new thriller “One Night Gone.” Decades after the disappearance of a teenager, Allison Simpson is offered the opportunity to house-sit in Opal Beach, finding herself drawn into the decades-old mystery as she gets caught in a twisted plot. Part coming-of-age story and part mystery, “One Night Gone” is an atmospheric, suspenseful novel about power, privilege, and sisterhood. The party will be hosted in the WestLee Party room (immediately next door to One More Page).

On Oct. 8 at 7 p.m., the store will invite author Leslie Pietrzyk to host a conversation with writers Joana Biggar and Linda Watanabe McFerrin to discuss their new books and their writing, teaching and publishing careers. Biggar is a fiction and travel writer, journalist and teacher whose works have appeared in hundreds of publications, including The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and Psychology Today. Her novel “Melanie’s Song” centers on a young woman’s disappearance, and the friend — a reporter — who’s determined to find her. Watanabe McFerrin is a poet, travel writer and novelist, and leads writing workshops around the world. Her book, “Navigating the Divide: Selected Poetry and Prose,” is a career-spanning, multi-genre collection that “navigates the divide” between spiritual and physical, thought and desire, identity and others.

