Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will sponsor the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program to be served at 13 schools throughout the county.

The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.

Meals will be provided at the following local schools: Falls Church High School (7521 Jaguar Trail, Falls Church), Jackson Middle School (3020 Gallows Rd., Falls Church) and Justice High School (3301 Peace Valley Ln., Falls Church).

