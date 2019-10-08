F.C. City Schools In Need Bus Aides

If any residents or parents have three hours a day to spare to help students safely enter and exit buses, they are encouraged to apply to be a bus aide for Falls Church City Public Schools. On their way to and from school, bus aides guide many students across the busy streets at bus stops. FCCPS needs both regular bus aides and substitute bus aides. Interested applicants can apply online by visiting fccps.org, clicking on the “Employment” tab and then scrolling down and clicking on “Job Openings.”

