Former F.C. Resident Retires From Foreign Service

WILBUR A. VELARDE (Courtesy Photo)

Former Falls Church City resident Wilbur A. Velarde retired from his position as a Foreign Service officer at the U.S. Department of State officially on Sept. 30.

While in the Foreign Service, Velarde represented the United States in Germany, the Netherlands and Mexico plus assigned tours of duty in Washington, D.C. and at the Department of Defense U.S. Southern Command in Miami, Florida.

Upon completion of Velarde’s last tour of duty, he was awarded the the Joint Civilian Service Commendation Award (medal) by the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Velarde is also a retired captain in the U.S. Coast Guard. He currently works as a political advisor at the U.S. DOD Southern Command.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments