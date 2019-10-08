Little Pantry Installed by F.C. Girl Scouts

(Photo: Courtesy Katie Niemi)

Girl Scouts from Troop 2390 (from left to right) Alexis Niemi, Anna Tibbetts and Sara Rollins were busy over the summer constructing and installing a little free pantry. Though it looks much like the little free libraries around Falls Church, the little free pantry holds food instead of books. The Girl Scouts pursued this project as part of their Silver Award project to help address food insecurity within our community. The troop is asking local businesses as well as members of the community to help keep the pantry stocked with canned goods and other non-perishable food and toiletry items.

(Photo: Courtesy Katie Niemi)

The most needed items include: grains (oatmeal, rice and pasta), protein (canned tuna, salmon, chicken and beans), canned fruits and vegetables, paper products (toilet paper and paper towels), toiletry items (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant and feminine hygiene products) and baby products (diapers and wipes). Anyone in the community can leave donated items in the little pantry for those in need to access. The little pantry is located on the grounds of The Falls Church Episcopal at 115 E. Fairfax Street in Falls Church (near the Thrifty Church Mouse).

