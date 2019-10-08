Tarter, Shields, Bawa Visit Wall Street

F.C. Chief Financial Officer Kiran Bawa, Mayor David Tarter and City Manager Wyatt Shields. (Photo: City of Falls Church)

City of Falls Church Mayor David Tarter, City Manager Wyatt Shields and Chief Financial Officer Kiran Bawa took the train to Wall Street Tuesday for meetings into Wednesday with representatives of the three main credit rating agencies in hopes of reaffirming the City’s top-ranked rating ahead of its plans to sput $123 million on the bond market later this month.

The bond proceeds will be used to complete construction of the new George Mason High School and the expansion and renovation of the Mary Riley Styles Public Library.

The team is hoping to hear back in the coming days with good news that will optimize a low interest rate cost of the debt.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments