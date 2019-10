(Photo: Courtesy ALDI)

A NEW ALDI opened up in Bailey’s Crossroads on the site of the former Babies R’ Us. Clearly the community was excited for the German grocery store chain to pop up in its neighborhood with the line outside the door. The new location is part of a $3.4 billion investment by Aldi to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

