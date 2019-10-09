BASIS McLean Students Recognized by National Merit Program

(Photo: Courtesy BASIS Independent McLean)

SENIORS ETHAN HSAIO (left) AND JACKSON EDELMANN of BASIS Independent McLean (BIM) placed as semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, by scoring in the top one percent for PSAT scores during their junior years. Approximately, 16,000 across the nation have qualified as semifinalists. Thirteen BIM seniors were named Commended Students by the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, including: Tad Berkery, Lieselotte Dubert, Miller Hollinger, Kiran James, Pendaar Pooyan, Avinash Sanghavi, Bhavjeet Sanghera, Nathan Shin, Aanika Singh, Kamil Urbanowski, Alan Yu, Andy Zhang and Shang Zhang.

