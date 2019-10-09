Crime Report: 1 Arrested for Prostitution at Stratford Motor Lodge

A 42-year-old woman was arrested for prostitution last Friday at the Stratford Motor Lodge in the City of Falls Church, according to the latest crime report released Tuesday.

According to police, the Brooklyn, New York woman was charged with prostitution and residing at a bawdy place for immoral purposes around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4. A review of past crime reports shows this is at least the fifth arrest for prostitution at the Falls Church motel in the past seven years.

In other crime, a 51-year-old was arrested for drinking in public on W. Broad St., someone smashed the window out of a car on Park Ave. and 33-year-old Falls Church man was arrested for urinating in public on Hillwood Ave.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: September 30 – October 6, 2019

Fraud, 100 blk Lounsbury Pl, Sept 30, 3:26 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Drunk in Public, 300 blk W Broad St, Oct 1, 8:37 PM, a male, 51, of Culpeper, VA, was arrested for Drunk in Public and Drinking Alcohol in Public.

Larceny, 100 blk N Washington St, Oct 2, between 1:30 and 4:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) took unattended items of value.

Prostitution, 300 blk W Broad St, Oct 4, 11:03 PM, a female, 42, of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested for Prostitution and for Residing at a Bawdy Place for Immoral Purposes.

Destruction of Property, 700 blk Park Ave, between 4:30 PM, Oct 4 and 1:19 PM, Oct 5, unknown suspect(s) smashed out the front driver side window of a Ford Fiesta.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 100 blk N Maple Ave, Oct 6, 12:26 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 24, of Dumfries, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Urinating in Public, 300 blk Hillwood Ave, Oct 6, 1:55 AM,a male, 33, of the City of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Urinating in Public.

