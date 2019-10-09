This Week in Sports: Cross Country

(Photo: Carol Sly)

ON SATURDAY MORNING, George Mason High School’s cross country team traveled north of the Mason-Dixon Line and took on some of Pennsylvania’s top teams. The team was fortunate with perfect cross country weather that led to impressive times over the flat, fast 5K course. Overall, the girls placed 9th with 282pts, beating Camp Hill High School and host Gettysburg High School, while the boys finished 16th with 447pts beating Frederick High School and Mountain View High School. The girls had 6 of their runners in the top 100 and the boys had one of the best 1-5 spread in 44 seconds

(Photo: Carol Sly)

THE GIRLS were led by Lauren Mellon’s 14th place medal finish in 20:01 and followed by Victoria Lecce (bottom picture) 45th place in 20:59. Both are now 8th and 21st all-time for the Mustangs. The boys were paced by Colson Board’s (top picture) 61st place finish in 17:34, followed by David Meade in 92nd place in 18:03. Congrats to Board who is now 6th all-time at Mason while Meade is 13th, with Jack Brown being 16th, Nick Fiegel being 17th and Troup Jacobson being 21st.

