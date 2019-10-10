2nd Annual Coat Drive Commences Oct. 12

In Celebration of Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 14, the second annual coat drive for the Lakota people of Pine Ridge, South Dakota will take place from Oct. 12 – Oct. 24.

Those who are interested in donating should prioritize these items: Gently used hooded coats, all sizes, hoodies, all sizes and baby blankets.

New items that are also badly needed include: Bars of soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, new socks for adolescents and teenagers.

Drop off sites: Community Center (223 Little Falls Street, Falls Church) and Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave., Falls Church).

