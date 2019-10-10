F.C. City Elementary PTA Deadline Extended to Friday

The FCEPTA membership deadline has been extended to Friday, Oct. 11. This is interested parents’ chance to make sure they have the PTA produced student/family directory. Membership benefits include the directory. The deadline for class funds has also been extended to Friday. The one-time donation helps room parents plan and execute activities for and with the teachers all year long. The class funds need to be finalized to complete budgeting and begin the distribution of monies. Both the FCEPTA membership and the donation to the class funds can be done by visiting fcepta.org/ptamembership.

