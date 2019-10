(Photo: Duane Hyland)

3..2..1..FUN! Saint James Catholic School held a successful Nun Fun Run on Sept. 28 to benefit the Sister Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Maryโ€™s (IHM) Camilla Hall home for retired nuns in Malvern, Pennsylvania. St. James School students and staff, along with St. James parishioners, raised over $4,500 to benefit the care of retired IHM Sisters.

