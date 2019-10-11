Benton, Delaney Make Media Honor Roll (Again)

(Photo: Courtesy John Wesley Brett)

USING A STANDARD PROCEDURE PHOTO OP to bless his audience with a joke is News-Press editor-in-chief, Nicholas F. Benton (center). Benton and the News-Press’ news editor, Matt Delaney (left), made an appearance at the Falls Church City Public Schools’ school board meeting Tuesday night to be recognized for making the Virginia School Board Association’s Media Honor Roll. Benton’s quip about not wanting to break the “fourth wall” for the photo drew a laugh from school board chair Erin Gill and the rest of the board members. Delaney, who’s been punched by the line a few too many times, just wanted to get back to work at the office.

