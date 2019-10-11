Business News:’Meet the Candidates’ Lunch, Free Classes in the Park & F.C. Building Sells for $70 Million

Business News & Notes: October 10 – 16, 2019

Free Fitness Classes at Mr. Brown’s Park This Weekend

Two free fitness classes will be held in Mr. Brown’s Park this weekend. Strength Training for Runners will be offered by Sports PT Lab on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. while tai chi will be offered by Karma Yoga on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Running or workout attire is recommended. Water is provided.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchVA.gov.

NOVA Annandale Looking for Career Fair Participants

Businesses interested in participating in the Annandale campus of Northern Virginia Community College’s fall 2019 Career Fair have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 to register. The fair will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24 from noon – 2:30 p.m. NOVA students from all disciplines will be invited to attend this event highlighting job opportunities at local businesses.

To secure a table or to present to prospective employees, visit www.nvcc.edu/annandale.

F.C. Chamber to Host ‘Meet the Candidates’ Luncheon Next Tuesday

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Meet the Falls Church City Council Candidates” luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. at the Italian Café in Falls Church.

The event will be moderated by Andrew Painter and include Council first-time candidate Stuart Whittaker and incumbents Mayor David Tarter, Phil Duncan and Letty Hardi.

For event information and tickets, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Moe’s Raising $ For Grace Christian Academy

Moe’s Southwest Grill in Baileys Crossroads is raising funds for Grace Christian Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5 – 8 p.m.

The nonprofit Christian elementary school will receive 20 percent of proceeds from diners who show a special flyer, available under the Support our Schools Fundraising tab at www.gracechristianacademy.org.

Moe’s is located at 5855 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.

Blackfin Purchases Loren Falls Church Building for $70 Million

(Photo: Courtesy Loren Falls Church)

Arlington-based Blackfin Real Estate Investors has purchased Loren Falls Church, a class-A, mixed-use property located at 6410 Arlington Boulevard from New York-based Sachs Companies for $70 million. Blackfin managing partner Doug Root cited the arrival of Amazon’s upcoming HQ2 in Arlington as a reason for the purchase.

“We believe Amazon’s decision to establish Northern Virginia as its East Coast headquarters location will drive significant future rent growth in nearby markets such as Falls Church and beyond,” Root said in a press release. “We are thrilled to have an asset uniquely positioned to reap those benefits.”

For more information, visit www.blackfinrei.com. The Loren offers apartments, townhomes, a nail salon called Nothing in Between, and several businesses opening soon including Casual Pint and Orangetheory Fitness.

‘Nutcracker’ Ballet Set for Mason High Dec. 7 & 8

The Kintz-Mejia Academy of Ballet will stage its 35th annual “Nutcracker” ballet performance at the George Mason High School Theatre in Falls Church on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8. In addition to youth students, ranging in age from 3 to 18, there are adult students and several international and U.S. guest artists appearing in this full-length, classical production.

The Kintz-Mejia Academy of Ballet trains in classical Russian-style (Vaganova) ballet and is led by two former international prize-winner professional ballet dancers.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.kintzmejiaballet.org.

