Free Home Selling Seminar Held Next 2 Saturdays

McEnearney Associates is hosting a free two-hour Home Seller Seminar on consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 12 and 19, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“This seminar is designed for ‘Over 55” homeowners who are thinking about downsizing, seeking an urban or country lifestyle change or considering a retirement community,” said Bruce Fall, Associate Broker. Attendees will be covering a few case studies on how brokers helped former clients make successful transitions. The seminar will also focus on various real estate decisions facing seniors. All are welcome.

For more information or to reserve a seat, call 703-967-9987. Complimentary lunch included.

This seminar will take place in McEnearney’s Arlington Office located at 4720 Lee Highway.

