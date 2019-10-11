Around F.C.

Symphonic Brass to Perform at St. Luke Catholic Church

by FCNP.com

The Washington Symphonic Brass will be performing at Saint Luke Catholic Church (7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean) on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. The symphonic band is known for its power and romance of brass, which will be on display in this tour-de-force of brilliant and dynamic sound. The ensemble brings virtuosity and color to their take on the expressive side of Beethoven’s musical heirs.

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the door or online at amadeusconcerts.com. Students 17 and under and active military are admitted free of charge.

A pre-concert lecture by Music Director A. Scott Wood will begin at 3:15 p.m., 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.

A reception will follow the concert, at which attendees may meet and chat with the performers and fellow concert goers.

