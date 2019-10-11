Symphonic Brass to Perform at St. Luke Catholic Church

The Washington Symphonic Brass will be performing at Saint Luke Catholic Church (7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean) on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. The symphonic band is known for its power and romance of brass, which will be on display in this tour-de-force of brilliant and dynamic sound. The ensemble brings virtuosity and color to their take on the expressive side of Beethoven’s musical heirs.

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the door or online at amadeusconcerts.com. Students 17 and under and active military are admitted free of charge.

A pre-concert lecture by Music Director A. Scott Wood will begin at 3:15 p.m., 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.

A reception will follow the concert, at which attendees may meet and chat with the performers and fellow concert goers.

