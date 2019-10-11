Virginia Has 4th Lowest Violent Crime Rate

(Photo: FBI)

Virginia had the fourth lowest violent crime rate and 13th lowest property crime rate in the United States last year, according to new data from the FBI reported Wednesday. The commonwealth had 200 violent crimes per 100,000 residents in 2018, the data showed. Only Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire had a lower violent crime rate.

Nationally, there were 369 violent offenses per 100,000 population. Virginia had about 1,666 property crimes per 100,000 inhabitants. A dozen states — topped by New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont — had lower property crime rates. Nationwide, the rate was 2,200 property crimes per 100,000 population. From 2017 to 2018, the violent crime rate decreased 3 percent and the property crime rate fell 7 percent nationwide and in Virginia.

All of Virginia’s metropolitan areas had violent crime rates below the nationwide level, and most were below the national rate for property crimes. The Winchester and Harrisonburg metro areas had the least violent crime — fewer than 140 offenses per 100,000 population. The metro areas with the most violent crime were Roanoke (235 offenses per 100,000 residents), Richmond (239), Washington-Arlington-Alexandria (265) and Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News (307).

