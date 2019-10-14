Letters to the Editor: National Effort Needed to Forge Climate Solutions

Letters to the Editor: October 10 – 16, 2019

National Effort Needed to Forge Climate Solutions

Editor,

As my daughter is a Falls Church resident, I was interested in the News-Press’s Sept. 27 editorial “New F.C. Environmental Goals to Focus on Climate Change.” I applaud the understanding of the increasing threats posed to Virginia communities by extreme rain events, and I agree that climate change needs to be included in municipal long range planning. My only concern with local efforts to forge climate solutions is that they are not being matched by national efforts.

In the Big Picture, climate change is too massive to be fixed by cities, counties, or even states. It will be addressed by our federal government, driven by voters, returning to a place of leadership in the arena of nations. And it will start with pricing carbon and refunding the money to citizens, through measures such as H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

Citizens, public officials, business leaders, and everyone who leads in any way, must speak up for the path to survival. Partisanship has nothing to do with it, because our grandchildren do not have letters after their names.

Chris Wiegard

Chester, Virginia

Looking Forward to Trump’s Move Out Of White House

Editor,

I am 81 and in poor health. Nevertheless, I hope to be around the next few years to see Donald Trump, vain, corrupt and incompetent, move from the White House to the Big House.

Jerry McGinnis

Arlington

Letters to the Editor may be submitted to letters@fcnp.com or via our online form here. Letters should be limited to 350 words and may be edited for content, clarity and length. To view the FCNP’s letter and submission policy, please click here.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments