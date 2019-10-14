Timber Lane’s Online Auction Opens Today

The Timber Lane Elementary School PTA’s 2019 Fall Online Auction will open bidding on Oct. 14 at 7 a.m. and ends on Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. Auction highlights include 15 Disney Park Hopper admission passes, overnight staycations at Ritz Carlton Tysons and Lansdowne Resort, and a private tour of Fire Station 6 by the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department. To view items, and place your bid, visit 32auctions.com/Timber_Lane_2019.

Funds generated from the auction will go toward field trips, teacher grants, classroom books and supplies and other things that directly impact students at the Title 1 school. Auction items include school break camps, kid’s birthday party packages and indoor playground passes. Theater, museum and sporting event tickets are also available to bid on. Additional auction items include restaurant and retail gift certificates, fitness classes and gift baskets. Many local businesses have donated auction items.

The online auction is the PTA’s primary fundraiser for the year. Ethnic- and language-minority students compose over 71 percent of the student body at Timber Lane, representing more than 22 countries and 34 different languages.

The Timber Lane PTA would like to thank all of the businesses and organizations that have generously supported the school community by donating items to the auction.

