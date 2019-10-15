Falls Church High Students Place at Skills Competition

Students from the Fairfax County Public Schools Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) program returned victorious from the 2019 SkillsUSA Culinary Arts Cake Decorating and Knife Skills competition held at the Virginia State Fair in Doswell.

Twenty students throughout the state of Virginia competed in the cake decorating competition.

Four Falls Church High School students placed in the competition, with Jazmin Diaz in third, Allison Romero in fourth, Mireylin Garcia in sixth and Maxi Liebisch in tenth.

The SkillsUSA Championships are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. The philosophy of the championship is to reward students for excellence, to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance and to keep training relevant to employers’ needs.

