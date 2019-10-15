New Board Members, Call For Volunteers at F.C. Shelter

Friends of Falls Church Homeless Shelter, Inc., a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide winter shelter and other services to individuals with need in the Greater Falls Church area, recently elected new board members and officers and appointed a new executive director. In conjunction with New Hope Housing, Friends of Falls Church Homeless Shelter operates the City of Falls Church’s winter hypothermia shelter on Gordon Road in Falls Church.

Board of Directors Elections — Five new members were elected to Friends of Falls Church Homeless Shelter’s board, including John F. Krotzer, James O’Keefe, Hye Joon Pak, Margaret Stauth, and Kay Zacharias-Andrews. All have been long-term committed volunteers at the Shelter.

Board of Directors Officers — Frankie Clogston was elected as vice-chair of the board; Rick Johannsen was elected as treasurer of the board; and Martha Mothershead was elected as corresponding secretary of the board. The officers were elected for two-year terms, beginning immediately. Robert Fletcher will continue as chair of the board and Pat Derwinski will continue as recording secretary.

Executive Director — The Board of Directors approved Julene Jarnot as its new executive director. Jarnot brings an extensive background in nonprofit management experience to her new role. She has worked as a nonprofit consultant, as director of student programs at New Futures DC, as an educational adviser with Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, and as a manager with Baltimore City Head Start and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s The Choice Program. She received a nonprofit management executive certificate from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree in English and political science from Marquette University.

The Falls Church Homeless Shelter is also seeking volunteers to help keep the shelter open during the upcoming winter season from Nov. 15 – April 1, 2020. Volunteers assist professional staff each night between 5:45 p.m. and midnight to keep this vital service available to those in need. If any interested residents have not volunteered before, they are advised to attend one of two training sessions: Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., or Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m., at the shelter (217 Gordon Rd., Falls Church). For more information about volunteering at the shelter, visit fcshelter.org.

