New President Named for NOVA

Ann Kress. (Photo: Twitter)

Ann Kress, president for a decade of the Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York for the last decade, has been chosen following an arduous nationwide search to become the new president of the Northern Virginia Community College system. She will take on the post at the beginning of the new year.

Kress takes on the position after Scott Ralls, NOVA’s president since 2015, left earlier this year to lead Wake Technical Community College in North Carolina. Kress will take over for Melvyn Schiavelli, NOVA’s executive vice president for academic and student services, who has held the interim role since mid-March.

Schiavelli, who was not eligible to pursue the opening as the interim president, will retire at the end of the year.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments