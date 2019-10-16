Being VIC Member at Harris Teeter Helps F.C. City Schools

Falls Church City Public School (FCCPS) parents and students are encouraged to have their Harris Teeter VIC Card registered for this year to help the schools. Last year, FCCPS earned more than $7,000 from the Harris Teeter Together in Education program because several hundred people registered as users. So far this year, fewer than 150 people are signed up. All VIC Cards must be linked yearly. Visit the Harris Teeter website to register through an individual account, or stop at customer service. FCCPS school numbers are — Jessie Thackrey Preschool 3301; Mt. Daniel Elementary School 5097; Thomas Jefferson Elementary School 5098; Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School 5100; George Mason High School 5693.

