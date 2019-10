On Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Bill Lewers will give a presentation on “A Day at the Polls as seen through the eyes of the Election Officers,” at the Patrick Henry Library (101 Maple Ave. E, Vienna).

Lewers is the author of the Gatekeepers of Democracy series that celebrate the women and men who volunteer to serve on election day. These novels were inspired by Lewer’s quarter-century of election day service in Fairfax County.

