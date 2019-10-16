This Week in Sports: Field Hockey

(Photo: Carol Sly)

HEADING INTO THE PLAYOFFS at 8-8 is George Mason High School’s field hockey team. The Mustangs will host Culpeper County High School tomorrow night in the Northwestern District quarterfinals. Mason split its two games against Culpeper this season.

(Photo: Carol Sly)

A RED HOT OCTOBER helped even up the Mustangs’ record. Going 4-2 over the past two and a half weeks, starting with a 2-0 win over Fauquier High School on Oct. 1, Mason carries some momentum into the postseason. A 3-2 win over Pope John Paul the Great Catholic High School Tuesday night capped off a resurgent season, with senior goalkeeper Josie Shaw (top photo) protecting the net while junior forward Natalie Boldt (bottom photo) and the rest of the offense continuing to pressure opposing defenses.

